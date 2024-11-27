iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.13 and last traded at $64.17. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.38.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17.

About iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF

(Get Free Report)

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.