iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.60 and last traded at $119.60, with a volume of 29181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.78.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

