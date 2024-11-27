iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 313.3% in November

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 93.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BGRN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. 11,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,145. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.67 and a 12 month high of $48.54.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1633 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

