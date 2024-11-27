Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Sells C$91,200.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chao (Peter) Zhou sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00.

Shares of IVN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 182,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,246. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$10.79 and a 52 week high of C$21.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.30.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

