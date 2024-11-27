Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Boosted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 314.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.92 and its 200-day moving average is $142.32. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.64 and a 52-week high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

