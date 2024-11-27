Jaye Thompson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) VP Jaye Thompson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 264,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,150.68. The trade was a 0.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Greenwich LifeSciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

