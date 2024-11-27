JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Plans $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
JG Boswell Trading Down 0.9 %
BWEL traded down $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $575.00. 153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174. JG Boswell has a one year low of $471.01 and a one year high of $625.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $569.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.35.
About JG Boswell
