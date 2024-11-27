JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Plans $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

JG Boswell Trading Down 0.9 %

BWEL traded down $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $575.00. 153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174. JG Boswell has a one year low of $471.01 and a one year high of $625.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $569.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.35.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

