JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading 9.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $38.43. 102,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 477,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on YY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

JOYY Stock Up 11.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.25.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $565.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 1.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of JOYY by 5.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

