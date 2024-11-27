Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $424.24 and last traded at $424.24, with a volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KAI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Kadant Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.89.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,950. This trade represents a 32.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.25, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,848.25. This represents a 29.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,052 shares of company stock worth $1,091,455. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,482,000 after buying an additional 306,352 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3,838.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Kadant by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kadant by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

