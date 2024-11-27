Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) fell 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10. 103,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 976% from the average session volume of 9,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Karnalyte Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.58.

About Karnalyte Resources

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops potash and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.

