Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 500000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Trading Down 8.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £992,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,296.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.09.

About Katoro Gold

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

