Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Keppel Trading Down 3.7 %

Keppel stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847. Keppel has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Get Keppel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keppel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Keppel

(Get Free Report)

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.