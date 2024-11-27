Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on PPRUY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kering to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. Kering has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

