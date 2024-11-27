Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Boosted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 104.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.8 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $28.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

