Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the October 31st total of 324,600 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 350,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kindly MD

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kindly MD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kindly MD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kindly MD in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Kindly MD Price Performance

NASDAQ KDLY traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 3,497,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,101. Kindly MD has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10.

Kindly MD Company Profile

KindlyMD Inc is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme.

