Kize Capital LP Buys 7,500 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kize Capital LP raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 8.3% of Kize Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kize Capital LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,965,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 2.5 %

DG opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $168.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This trade represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America lowered Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.