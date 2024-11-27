KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 2.56% of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

