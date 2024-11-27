Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Trading Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 1,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.