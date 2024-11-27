Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Trading Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 1,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Kuaishou Technology Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.
Kuaishou Technology Company Profile
Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.
