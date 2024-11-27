Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 97,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

