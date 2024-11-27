Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kyocera Price Performance
OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 97,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
About Kyocera
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kyocera
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.