L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,808 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $108,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $210,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,186,000 after acquiring an additional 695,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after buying an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after buying an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $245.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.37 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.