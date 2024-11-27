Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) vs. Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Head to Head Contrast

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 22.85% 13.64% 1.37% Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Financial and Origin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.70%. Given Lakeland Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Origin Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $393.12 million 4.83 $93.77 million $3.85 19.35 Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 3.06 $87.71 million $3.21 10.75

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lakeland Financial pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Origin Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Financial



Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, construction, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other commercial and consumer loans. The company also provides retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Origin Bancorp



Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

