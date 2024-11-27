Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $101,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 1.4 %

LRCX opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.72 and a one year high of $113.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.04.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.