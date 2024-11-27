Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $301,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $510,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 36,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,618,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $441,000.

SPXU opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $50.73.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

