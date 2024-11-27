Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $2,381.76 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,067.36 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,064.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,735.38.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,390 shares of company stock worth $21,901,887 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

