Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 1,185.7% in November

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 1,185.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lasertec Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCY traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 82,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,839. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52.
Lasertec Company Profile
