Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 1,185.7% in November

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 1,185.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lasertec Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCY traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 82,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,839. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

