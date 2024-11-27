Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Tonya Stevens Sells 365 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CFO Tonya Stevens sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $20,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,536. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. 1,060,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,930. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,297,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,194,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after buying an additional 668,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after buying an additional 426,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.