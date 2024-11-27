Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $549.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.15.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. Analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

