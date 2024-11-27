Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LVRO
Lavoro Stock Performance
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. Analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lavoro
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Are Ready to Rocket Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.