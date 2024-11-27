Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.17

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Liberty Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peeyush Gupta bought 18,800 shares of Liberty Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.53 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,364.00 ($43,093.51). 80.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Financial Group Company Profile

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor vehicle, commercial, and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF) lending services; unsecured and secured personal loans; business, commercial, lease income, residential and commercial SMSF loans, and business lines of credit; and commercial property, home, and car loans.

