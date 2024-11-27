Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,530,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises approximately 1.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $116,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 212.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,696 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $12,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 392,129 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,317,000 after buying an additional 314,726 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,113,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,619,000 after buying an additional 300,305 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

