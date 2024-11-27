LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

