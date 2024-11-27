LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

LINKBANCORP has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LNKB stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. LINKBANCORP has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LINKBANCORP will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $29,441.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,752.13. This trade represents a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Eisel purchased 23,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $147,295.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $147,295.89. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.