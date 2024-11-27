LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.12. Approximately 227,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,935,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,977,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $478,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,051,000 after buying an additional 134,176 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,020,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,346,000 after acquiring an additional 411,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

