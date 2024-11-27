Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Loews Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $88,460.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,737.24. This trade represents a 17.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $6,237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,089,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,377,539.32. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,587 shares of company stock worth $17,586,460 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.