Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 6,603 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in APi Group were worth $17,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in APi Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3,622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 382,012 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,986,113.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,002,581.73. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,958,802.30. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

