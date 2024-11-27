Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 2,838 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.18% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 161,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $122.79 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $134.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

