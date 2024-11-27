Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,608 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $22,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 67.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,694.40. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $151,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,395.34. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,044 shares of company stock valued at $292,653. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.22.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

