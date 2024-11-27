Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 6.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 30,217,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 37,170,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after buying an additional 489,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lucid Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 946.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 474,534 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 338,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 38,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

