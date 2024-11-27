Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Down 77.6% in November

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the October 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Makita Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Makita stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. Makita has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.76.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

