Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Down 77.6% in November

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the October 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Makita Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Makita stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. Makita has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.76.
About Makita
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Makita
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.