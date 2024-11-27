Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.83.

Get Markel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Markel Group stock traded up $9.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,785.11. The stock had a trading volume of 48,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,348. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,609.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,589.29. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,342.66 and a 52 week high of $1,809.11.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group will post 88.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.