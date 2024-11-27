Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 19000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Mason Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 96.78 and a quick ratio of 47.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

