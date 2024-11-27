Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 230662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Metallic Minerals Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

