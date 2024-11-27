MetLife Inc Sells 657 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

MetLife Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 7.5% of MetLife Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MetLife Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

