MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $57.38 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $57,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,642,986 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $970,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,673 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,312,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $563,274,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $155.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.67 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,306 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.