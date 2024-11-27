MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,575 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $50,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.51. 148,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

