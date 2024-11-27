MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $76,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.37 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a market cap of $222.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

