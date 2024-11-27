Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.3% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after purchasing an additional 517,329 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,680,000 after buying an additional 391,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,920,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,738,000 after buying an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.