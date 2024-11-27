MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the October 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

MMT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 105,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,539. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,251,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 875,755 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 252,857 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

