MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the October 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
MMT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 105,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,539. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
