MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

MGE Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

MGE Energy stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,812. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

