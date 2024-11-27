MicroStrategy (MSTR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR):

11/25/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $515.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $290.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $392.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $450.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $290.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $300.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $173.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $193.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $215.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $2,890.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MSTR stock traded up $32.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.52. 23,736,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,403,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.44 and a beta of 3.05. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.24.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.98) EPS.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 782.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 1,064.6% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 848.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,791.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

