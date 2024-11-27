Ming Hsieh Sells 2,227 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,227 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $40,665.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,762.86. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 155,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on Fulgent Genetics

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.